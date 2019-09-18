HBK Investments L P Sells 64,124 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

HBK Investments L P cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,124 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Yum China by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,448,738.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

