HBK Investments L P Takes $5.56 Million Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $78,688.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $153,731.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $104,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,087 shares of company stock worth $31,149,077 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.81. 29,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,143. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

