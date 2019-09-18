HBK Investments L P Takes $6.83 Million Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.05% of Crowdstrike as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $39,939,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $6,600,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $4,780,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

CRWD traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.41. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.