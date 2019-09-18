HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up approximately 2.0% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 246,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 107,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

