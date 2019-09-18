HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.62. 757,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,933. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

