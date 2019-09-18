HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after buying an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,774,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after buying an additional 1,315,993 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,883,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,905,000 after buying an additional 944,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,895,000 after buying an additional 818,096 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,152. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

