HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 26,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,434. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $179,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,949.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

