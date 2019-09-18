HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.0% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 152,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. 216,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,117,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.