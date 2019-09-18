HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 120.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,763,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,033,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after buying an additional 5,923,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,344,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,826,000 after buying an additional 2,090,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,627,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,565,000 after buying an additional 2,049,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 346,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,875,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

