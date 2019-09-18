HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,399,000 after buying an additional 1,129,588 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PPL by 384.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PPL by 428.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,674,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,806,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,065,000 after purchasing an additional 198,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 45,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. PPL Corp has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. PPL’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

