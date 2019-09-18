Head to Head Analysis: SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) versus Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (OTCMKTS:PEB)

SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

SINO LD LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SINO LD LTD/S and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINO LD LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 6 4 0 2.27

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus target price of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.96%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than SINO LD LTD/S.

Volatility & Risk

SINO LD LTD/S has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SINO LD LTD/S and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINO LD LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -0.25% -0.10% -0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SINO LD LTD/S and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINO LD LTD/S $1.37 billion 7.35 $1.79 billion N/A N/A Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $828.68 million 4.44 $13.39 million $2.45 11.50

SINO LD LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Summary

SINO LD LTD/S beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SINO LD LTD/S

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, notes issue, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, share investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2018, the company had a land bank of approximately 21.9 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

