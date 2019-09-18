Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

HCAT stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,163. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

