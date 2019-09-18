Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management cut its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.24% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of HR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. 25,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,398. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $33.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

