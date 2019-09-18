Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 9.2%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.70, approximately 1,633,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,085,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $121,445.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,784.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Staffeldt sold 17,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $161,756.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,459.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 615,289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 199.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 413,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 198.8% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 544,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

