Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.83 million.Herman Miller also updated its Q2 2020 guidance to $0.85-0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

MLHR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 506,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $473,584.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,988.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $640,701.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

