Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $81.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSKA. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Heska from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heska by 47,400.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSKA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $522.53 million, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.07. Heska has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.19 million. Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

