Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Up 6.3%

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68, 184,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 242,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexindai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexindai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Hexindai had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexindai Inc – will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hexindai by 88.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 279,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hexindai during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexindai by 35.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 268,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 70,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hexindai by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Hexindai by 32.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 635,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,438 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

