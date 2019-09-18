Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Hill-Rom has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hill-Rom has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $109.18.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

