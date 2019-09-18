Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 8,790 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 306,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after buying an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 164,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 91,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $855,052,000 after buying an additional 74,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after buying an additional 73,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,152,000 after buying an additional 72,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $193,543.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,787.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 297 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $37,906.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,331 shares in the company, valued at $169,875.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $2,185,412 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. ValuEngine upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.99.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $199.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

