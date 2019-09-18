Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 306.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $136,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $122.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

