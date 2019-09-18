Honest Hits Market Capitalization of $430,819.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Honest has a total market cap of $430,819.00 and approximately $18,158.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Honest has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00212527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.01214616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00097183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

