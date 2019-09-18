Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 287.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $36,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $275.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.74.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

