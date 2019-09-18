Hydrodec Group (LON:HYR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.25

Hydrodec Group plc (LON:HYR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.25 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 20447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

The company has a market cap of $11.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.74.

Hydrodec Group Company Profile (LON:HYR)

Hydrodec Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a re-refiner of industrial oils in the United States and Australia. The company re-refines used oil to produce, market, and distribute SUPERFINE transformer oil and naphthenic base oil. Its products are used in new transformers, inks and lubricants manufacture, and various other specialist applications.

