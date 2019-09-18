Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) were up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, approximately 61,940 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 74,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICLK shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on Iclick Interactive Asia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $180.50 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

