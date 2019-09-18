Ignis Trading Up 0.7% This Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Ignis has a market capitalization of $23.84 million and $1.33 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Coinbit, STEX and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00215317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.01222852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00100097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017913 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020371 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, STEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinbit, HitBTC and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

