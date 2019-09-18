IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.73% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,379.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

