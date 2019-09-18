Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Stock Price Up 5%

Indiva Ltd (CVE:NDVA)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 2,485,820 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,228% from the average daily volume of 187,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Indiva Company Profile (CVE:NDVA)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, sale, and distribution of medical cannabis and related oil extracts in Canada. It offers dried flowers and oils. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

