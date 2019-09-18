Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,998 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 418,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
