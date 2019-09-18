Ink Market Capitalization Hits $2.18 Million (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $8,340.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, EXX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00214224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.01218916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00097071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017226 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020245 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Exrates, TOPBTC, CoinBene, LBank, Gate.io, Exmo, Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX, ZB.COM, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.