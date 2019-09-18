Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Shares Up 5.4%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17, 216,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 500,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Innovate Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $41.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.