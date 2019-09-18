Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.50, 757,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 581,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,369.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heath Lukatch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.01 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Inogen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Inogen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

