Insider Buying: Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) Insider Buys 22,000 Shares of Stock

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) insider Julie Morrison bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$13,420.00 ($9,517.73).

Shares of ASX:MYR traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$0.62 ($0.44). 2,274,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.96. Myer Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.36 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of A$0.74 ($0.52). The firm has a market cap of $505.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.57.

About Myer

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

