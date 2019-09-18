Insider Buying: Quickfee Limited (ASX:QFE) Insider Acquires 1,219,817 Shares of Stock

Quickfee Limited (ASX:QFE) insider Dale Smorgon bought 1,219,817 shares of Quickfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$640,403.93 ($454,187.18).

About Quickfee

QuickFee Limited provides finance solutions to clients and firms in Australia and the United States. The company offers a payment portal and SME lending to clients of accounting and law firms. It provides QuickFee platform that enables clients to take on financing for invoices raised by the accounting and law firms, as well as pay those invoices by EFT or credit card.

