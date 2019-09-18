Insider Selling: Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells 6,859 Shares of Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $439,936.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $3,550,800.00.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.20. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $67.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Natixis raised its position in Ambarella by 62.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 203,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 22.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $11,999,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $5,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 28.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.