Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $60,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $53,910.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $49,740.00.

NASDAQ BLFS remained flat at $$20.98 during trading on Wednesday. 99,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $394.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.86 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 84,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 208,786 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

