Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 125,600 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.54, for a total transaction of $23,429,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $23,578,888.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $23,524,880.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $23,560,048.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $23,605,264.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $23,553,768.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $23,398,024.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.70, for a total transaction of $23,198,320.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.40, for a total transaction of $21,258,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $21,453,240.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,100 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $1,272,036.00.

FB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.14. 6,297,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,237,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.54. The company has a market cap of $535.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,644,000 after acquiring an additional 470,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

