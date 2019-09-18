Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Sells 120,578 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 120,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $5,201,734.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,062,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. 448,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

