Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells 3,096 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 3,096 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $140,527.44.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. 795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,800. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $703.04 million, a PE ratio of 220.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

