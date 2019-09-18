Insider Selling: Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Sells 18,656 Shares of Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $777,955.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,939,440.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Bracken Darrell sold 11,924 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $494,607.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 65,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,690. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. Logitech International SA has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.7446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 102,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,296,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,071,000 after buying an additional 170,388 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

