Insider Selling: PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.69. 845,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,165. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PDC Energy by 111,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

