Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,229,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

