Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.25. 11,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,712. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66.

