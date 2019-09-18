Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,279,000 after purchasing an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after purchasing an additional 785,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,560,000 after purchasing an additional 128,576 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTX. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $136.06. 466,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.