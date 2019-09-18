Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after buying an additional 144,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.53. 692,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,337. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

