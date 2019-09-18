Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 3,617 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.06. 938,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,543. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

