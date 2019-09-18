Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TILE has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Interface and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Interface has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.51. Interface has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.37 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Interface by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Interface by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Interface by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.