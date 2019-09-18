International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Bought by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. International Game Technology comprises about 0.4% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of International Game Technology worth $26,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 44.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 37.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.58.

IGT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 80,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $20.42.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.