Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.26

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and traded as high as $87.96. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $87.94, with a volume of 677 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at $499,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 27,793.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

