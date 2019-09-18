Invesco Ltd. Buys 467,758 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.11% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $528,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,152,000 after acquiring an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,820,000 after acquiring an additional 399,633 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,887,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,339,000 after purchasing an additional 101,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,833 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

