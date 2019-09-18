Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14,258.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,092,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.45% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $650,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.13. 6,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,926. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

